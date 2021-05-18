Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

GMDA opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.