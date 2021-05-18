Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GRTX stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.95. 213,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,727. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,459,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 114,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.