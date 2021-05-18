FY2022 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Lifted by Raymond James

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPB. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.28.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$15.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.25.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

