FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

