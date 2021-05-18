FY2021 EPS Estimates for CI Financial Corp Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CI Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

TSE:CIX opened at C$21.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.69. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.79 and a 52-week high of C$21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,076,290. Also, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 152,500 shares of company stock worth $2,843,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

