Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.45). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

FUSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

