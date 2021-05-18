Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.