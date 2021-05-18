Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Funko has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.
In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
