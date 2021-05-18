Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Funko has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

