FunFair 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.11 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $624.15 or 0.01465520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00119583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00063814 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

