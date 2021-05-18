FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) EVP Sells $402,779.91 in Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $402,779.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FSBW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.11. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $296.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

