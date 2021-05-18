FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

