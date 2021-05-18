Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lowered by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $87,589,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,238 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

FCX opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.83 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

