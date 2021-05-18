Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FPRUY. Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fraport stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

