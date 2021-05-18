Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FPRUY. Redburn Partners downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of Fraport stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.