Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%.

FKWL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 48,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,496. Franklin Wireless has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

