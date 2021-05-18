Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%.
FKWL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 48,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,496. Franklin Wireless has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34.
About Franklin Wireless
