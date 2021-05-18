Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.90.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

