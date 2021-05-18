Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Forward Air worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 179,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

