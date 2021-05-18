Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,835. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Dawson James upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.