Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 16,103 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.37% of Arcosa worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Arcosa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 3,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after purchasing an additional 869,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE ACA opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

