Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,502 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 237,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Forward Air by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

