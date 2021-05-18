FMA Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FMA Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.52. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.