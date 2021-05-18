FMA Advisory Inc. Sells 532 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FMA Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,293,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. 2,782,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16.

