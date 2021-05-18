FMA Advisory Inc. Purchases 907 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FMA Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.59. 12,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

