FMA Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FMA Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 608,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

