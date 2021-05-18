FMA Advisory Inc. Has $843,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FMA Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.80. 9,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,027. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

