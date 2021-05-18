FMA Advisory Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

FMA Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 675,471 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

