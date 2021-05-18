FMA Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $9,004,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $8,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.74. 39,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.