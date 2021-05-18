FMA Advisory Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.88. 873,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,793,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

