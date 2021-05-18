FlypMe (FYP) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $656,765.45 and $2,163.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00090636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00022119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.13 or 0.01442723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00117924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.40 or 0.10979689 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

