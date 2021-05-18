Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

