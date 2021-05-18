FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.07.
NYSE FLT opened at $272.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
