FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $272.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

