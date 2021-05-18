Flashstake Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Flashstake has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $42,467.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00090715 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00122663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.62 or 0.01415072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.04 or 0.11181057 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

