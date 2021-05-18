Flamingo (FLM) Price Down 25% This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $109.77 million and $20.28 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00092597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00396112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00230922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01392525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

