Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of FSR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 733,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138,998. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48.
In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
