Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of FSR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 733,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138,998. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

