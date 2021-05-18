FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE FE traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

