First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Stake Boosted by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAN. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 116,070 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 3,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,224. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

