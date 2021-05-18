First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.34. 546,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,308 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.