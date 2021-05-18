First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of FSLF opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Get First Eagle Senior Loan Fund alerts:

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.