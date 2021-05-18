First Derivatives (LON:FDP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,720

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:FDP traded down GBX 250 ($3.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,791 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,910.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.49 million and a PE ratio of 44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

