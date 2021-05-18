First Derivatives (LON:FDP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,720

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:FDP traded down GBX 250 ($3.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,791 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,910.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.49 million and a PE ratio of 44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

