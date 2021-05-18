Financial Review: CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) vs. AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and AngioSoma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $53.70 million 0.75 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -2.18 AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AngioSoma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CV Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CV Sciences and AngioSoma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 4 1 0 2.20 AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A

CV Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $0.69, suggesting a potential upside of 85.98%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Volatility and Risk

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioSoma has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and AngioSoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -68.90% -81.99% -42.70% AngioSoma N/A N/A -612.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CV Sciences beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

