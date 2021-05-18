Financial Analysis: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 4.22 $214.37 million $1.16 8.57 W&T Offshore $534.90 million 1.01 $74.09 million $0.60 6.35

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 31.42% 16.85% 9.18% W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67%

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Stone Minerals and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 1 1 3.50 W&T Offshore 0 1 0 0 2.00

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats W&T Offshore on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interest in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 506,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, its total proved reserves were 144.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

