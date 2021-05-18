Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FLMMF opened at $7.80 on Friday. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

