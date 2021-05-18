Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 164,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

