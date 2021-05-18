Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:FLMMF traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 164,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

