Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$4.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.46.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

