Filo Mining Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday.

CVE FIL opened at C$9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$9.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -55.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$824,614.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,755.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.