Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

