Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.94

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 15033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRRVY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

