Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ferrari worth $51,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 170,747 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $201.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

