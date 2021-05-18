Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,428 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ferrari worth $51,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 170,747 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RACE opened at $201.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.