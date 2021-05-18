FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $74,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.01. 2,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

