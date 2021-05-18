FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.68. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,246. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

