Family Firm Inc. Sells 809 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 99,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,739. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

